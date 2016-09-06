TODAY -
What is RSS?
You may recently have heard or seen of something called RSS, or noticed little orange buttons around the websites that mention RSS, syndication, Atom feeds and the like. We are happy to announce that e-pao.net has recently begun adding RSS feeds to their service, here is some background, and ideas on how to make it work for you.
RSS is a "feed" or a broadcast sent to you, and routed to your RSS"reader," the software or website you use to browse the news, views, reviews and opinions you choose to have sent to you. In a broader sense, it's a format for distributing and gathering content from sources across the Web, including newspapers, magazines, and blogs.
This is not email; you must choose the sites you want to read and physically subscribe to. It is not spam; you can unsubscribe or end the feed at single mouse click.
But it also isn't browsing. Web pages come to you, instead of you going to them. They arrive in summary form, and you look at them when it pleases you - instantly, or an hour or a few days later.
How to Read RSS Feeds
You can read RSS feeds:
You can get a list of them from wikipedia here.
